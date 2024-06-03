Rental income? Think before buying property

One over-rated strategy of investing for retirement is to buy properties and give it on rent. Collect rent (which is indexed – the rent rises along with inflation). Nothing says passive income like an investment property. Buy the property, find tenants, and watch the rent roll in. Sounds so easy, does it not? What are the caveats?

Big investments required! Buying and owning investment properties requires a lot of high leveraged investing. You have to make a serious amount of down payment, take enough term insurance cover, pay charges of holding the property, not only do you have to cover the down-payment, but you’ll also have to cover other closing costs. You’ll need to know how to buy, rent, and manage these properties. You will need the help of good brokers and the brokerage costs eat into your yield returns.

With interest rates exceeding 9% today, the cost of buying property has gone up. This means that a lot more has to go right today than if you had bought when rates were say 6%.

Getting good tenants. Assuming you have the money and some skills, you would still need to deal with finding and managing tenants. New properties also depreciate and you will have to deal with the ongoing costs of servicing them and dealing with tenants who won’t pay and won’t vacate the property!

Find a real estate manager. If you don’t like dealing with tenants, then your solution is to find a property manager (broker) to do it for you. However, finding a good manager may not be that easy!