We are in India for its talent base, says StoneX after inaugurating its new office in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Nasdaq-listed StoneX, which recently opened a 550-seater office in Bengaluru, said the company has been growing exponentially in the country in terms of its employees with almost 40% y-o-y, and the company is in India because of the market and its talent base.

Headquartered in New York, the financial services company celebrates 100 years of its existence this year and it employs over 4,300 people. It has been in India since 2019 and employs over 600 people.

The Group relies on its India teams for building its payments platform and the team also provides access to data for its trading desks worldwide. Greg Kallinikos, APAC CEO, who was in Bengaluru recently, told The New Indian Express that India has been at the forefront in anything and everything that touches on technology, "whether it's the efficiency of our front end or the back end."

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the company's operating revenues stood at $818.2 million. Apart from Bengaluru, the company plans a 270-seater office in Pune and is expected to be ready in September. The group has also established an office in the GIFT city to trade in precious metals.