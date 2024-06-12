SBI, others to give Rs 14K cr loan to Vi

MUMBAI: A consortium of mostly state-run lenders led by State Bank of India has agreed to extend a Rs 14,000 crore credit line to the cash-strapped telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi), which has been trying to turn around its operations through a series of steps, including rolling out 5G services.

The debt raising when completed will be part of its funding plan of Rs 25,000 crore for capex spending as it looks to come out of heavy losses.

As per a source, the other lenders in the mostly state-run lenders consortium include Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, among others. Calls to SBI and other lenders, as well as to Vodafone Idea, didn’t elicit response but a banking source confirmed to TNIE that banks have given an in-principle commitment to the company for the Rs 14,000 crore loan, which will be disbursed in tranches.

The proceeds will be used to repay operational creditors, roll out a 5G network and to pay for additional spectrum.

Announcing the Rs 18,000 crore follow on public offer (FPO) in April, the management had said its board had approved a Rs 25,000 crore additional fundraising. The FPO was oversubscribed six times and drew global investors such as GQG Partners and Citigroup Global Markets. Vi is a joint venture sewed up between British telecom major Vodafone Group and AV Birla’s Idea Cellular after they found their going tough with the aggressive play that Reliance Jio posed.