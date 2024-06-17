India’s ‘Goldilocks’ moment and your money

A steady economic growth, accompanied by low inflation and a market-friendly monetary policy, creates a ‘goldilocks’ moment for an economy. The term ‘Goldilocks’ is inspired by the fairy tale ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Stock market investors love such a phase. Those who have invested regularly over the years know of the sense of comfort such a phase creates.

Over the past few weeks, analysts have pointed out that India’s economy could be passing through it. That is a very conducive environment for businesses to expand, create demand and sell more goods and services. Between 2004 and 2008, when India’s economy expanded rapidly and the inflation rate stayed low, the stock market boomed. Many analysts are hinting that the next five years are likely to see a repeat of that period.

The economy

Major global institutions like the IMF, the World Bank, the Reserve Bank of India, and several experts predict a steady economic growth of 6% to 7% for India’s economy. Some predict a faster pick-up in growth than the average. A predictable rate of growth allows businesses to plan for the future. They allocate more money towards business expansion and create jobs. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government has allocated more money towards capital expenditure and fulfilled that responsibility. However, many pundits believe that businesses would start investing once again.

Along with government spending on infrastructure, if businesses invest in it, it would further push economic activity by creating new jobs and boosting consumption. If private investments pick up, the government could increase subsidies and put more cash in the hands of the people. That would enhance the demand for goods and services. During the 2004-2008 phase, the government used the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act or MNREGA. Many analysts believe that the government’s finances are vital and should prompt actions to boost consumption. Rural household spending shrunk after the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. However, the latest quarterly business results indicate a pick-up in rural consumption.