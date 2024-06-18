Google's Gemini now available as an app for android smartphone users in India

NEW DELHI: Google on Tuesday said its AI assistant Gemini is now available as an app for Android smartphone users in India with support for English, Hindi and eight other Indian languages.

For iPhone users, access to Gemini will be rolled out through the Google app over the next few weeks, according to a blog post by Amar Subramanya, vice president of engineering, Gemini Experiences.

"Gemini, your AI assistant from Google, has had an exciting first year in India. From students to developers and many other curious minds, people in India are embracing Gemini's capabilities to enhance their productivity, learning, and creativity in everyday life," Subramanya wrote.

"As always, privacy is a top priority. Gemini keeps your files private to you, and they're not used to train our models," Subramanya added.

Additionally, users of Gemini advanced in India will now be able to access features of Gemini 1.5 Pro, Google's latest next-gen AI (Artificial Intelligence) model.

The expanded capacity of Gemini advanced will allow users to upload multiple large documents and emails for quick summaries, feedback, and actionable insights.

Google said the Gemini feature will also be added in Google messages on select devices. The generative AI platform faced controversies earlier this year, over its "fascist Modi" responses, and anti-white bias.