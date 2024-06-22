Footwear industry wants 5% GST rate back on products below Rs 1,000

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the GST Council meeting on Saturday, the footwear industry has written to the finance ministry asking for reverting back to 5% GST on footwear below Rs 1,000.

Currently, 12% GST is levied on footwear below Rs 1,000 and 18% above Rs 1,000. The industry has submitted in the letter that a lower GST rate promotes equality between organised and unorganised players and helps widen the tax network, aligning with the government’s efforts to maximize the tax base and compliance.

The industry has also argued that increasing GST rates from 5% to 12% has led to higher product prices, adversely affecting the mass segment that mainly serves lower and middle-class consumers.

GST on footwear below Rs 1,000 was earlier taxed at 5%. However, that created an inverted duty structure, whereby the GST on finished goods was lower than the GST on inputs.

This resulted in accumulation of input tax credits, which suppliers could claim at the end of the financial year. However, a few goods and services – including some products under footwear category -- are not eligible for refunds under the inverted duty structure.

To correct this anomaly, the GST Council in January 2022 increased the GST rate on footwear below Rs 1,000 from 5% to 12%. However, now the footwear industry is feels that the increase in GST on footwear up to Rs 1,000 has impeded industry growth, leading to withdrawal from formal channels.