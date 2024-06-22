Zepto raises $665 million at $3.6 billion valuation

BENGALURU: Quick commerce start-up Zepto has raised $665 million at a $3.6 billion valuation, more than double from its last valuation. The company is also ready to go public soon, and plans to hire top talent across engineering, product, growth, finance, operations, and category management.

Also this fund raising comes at a time when other quick commerce start-ups are investing heavily to expand their reach. Flipkart will soon enter the quick commerce space.

This fund raising by Zepto comes just nine months after the company raised $235 million at a $1.4 billion valuation.

Avenir, Lightspeed, and Avra (Anu Hariharan’s new fund) joined the company’s cap table as new investors, among others. Existing investors Glade Brook, Nexus, and StepStone co-led the round with Goodwater and Lachy Groom doubling down as well, Zepto said.