Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

"Meta AI, one of the world's leading AI assistants, now arrives in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and meta.ai. And it's built with Meta Llama 3, our most advanced LLM to date," Meta said announcing the rollout in India in English.

Meta first announced Meta AI at last year's Connect, and since April, it has been bringing the latest version of Meta AI built with Llama 3 to users across the world.

"With our most powerful Large Language Model (LLM) under the hood, Meta AI is better than ever. We're excited to share our next-generation assistant with even more people and can't wait to see how it enhances people's lives," it said.

From asking Meta AI in WhatsApp group chat for recommendations on restaurants, to seeking ideas on places to stop on a road trip, or even asking Meta AI on the web to create a multiple choice test, Meta AI works in multiple ways for users.