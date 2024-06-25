Current account swings to $5.7 bn surplus in Q4FY24

NEW DELHI: Driven by a sharper fall in imports and a marginal fall in exports helped the economy narrow trade deficit, which along with robust services exports helped it report a current account surplus of $5.7 billion or 0.6% of GDP in the fourth quarter of the fiscal 2024 – frist time in 10 quarters, compared to a deficit of $1.3 billion or 0.2% in the year-ago quarter, according to the latest RBI data.

In the December 2023 quarter, the current account deficit stood at $8.7 billion or 1% of GDP, show the latest data.

The current account logged a surplus in the March quarter largely due to higher services, the Reserve Bank said on Monday. The current account surplus stood at $5.7 billion in the fourth reporting quarter as against a deficit of $8.7 billion or 1 percent of GDP in the preceding quarter.

For the full yearm, the deficit narrowed sharply to $23.2 billion, or 0.7% of GDP, this is lowest in seven years, as against $67 billion or 2% of GDP in FY23, the central bank said.

The 0.6% surplus in the March quarter marks a significant improvement from the year-ago period, where the country had a current account deficit of $1.3 billion or 0.2% of GDP.