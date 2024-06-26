Vodafone Idea partners with Samsung for 4G and 5G network deployment

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for deploying virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) solutions.

vRAN is a key technology for Vi's upcoming 4G and 5G network rollout in India.

In a press release, Vi said that they have been engaged in discussions and network trials with Samsung in Chennai for the past 12-18 months.

Encouraged by the positive trial results and performance matching existing vendors, Vi has expanded Samsung deployments to the Karnataka and Bihar circles.

These deployments have allowed Vi to fulfill its 5G Minimum Rollout Obligation (MRO) in these three circles (Chennai, Karnataka, and Bihar) using a non-standalone (NSA) vRAN architecture.

“We are proud to demonstrate our leadership in next-generation radio solutions (vRAN) that can deliver enhanced experience to our customers with better TCO. This vRAN deployment, delivered through Samsung’s innovation and joint technological strategic initiatives, is in sync with our technology transformation roadmap and enriched vendor ecosystem. We see a major role ahead for hybrid architecture in delivering the network enhanced capabilities that will push new dimensions in radio architecture,” said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technical Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited.

Vi further stated that Samsung's vRAN solution will bring greater flexibility, scalability, and resource efficiency to their network management. It will ensure network quality, reliability, and robustness, delivering performance comparable to traditional hardware-based equipment. Additionally, the solution offers the ability to handle a wide range of spectrums and technologies (5G, 4G, and 2G).

This calendar year, Vodafone Idea has raised ~Rs. 24,000 Crore of equity (including proposed preferential issue of Rs. 2,458 Crore to Nokia and Ericsson which is subject to approval by shareholders) and is in active discussions with its lenders to raise debt funding of upto Rs. 25,000 Crore.