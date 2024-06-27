FSIB to conduct State Bank chairman interview on June 29

MUMBAI: The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) will conduct the interviews for the next State Bank of India chairman on Saturday, a person familiar with the matter has said. The interviews were originally scheduled for May 21-22, but called off abruptly.

The incumbent chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara will retire on August 28, the day he is turning 63, after his extension on October 7. He was appointed the chairman of the bank on October 7, 2020. The role of the FSIB is to recommend the name and the final decision will be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister.

“The new date for the interviews to select next SBI chairman is slated for June 29. Only three MDs of the bank are in the race,” the person told the TNIE on Wednesday.

The three senior most managing directors (MDs) of the SBI are CS Setty, Ashwini Kumar Tewari, and Vinay M Tonse. The senior most MS Alok Kumar Choudhary is not eligible for the interview as he is retiring by June 30. The norm is that an MD to be eligible to attend the interview should have three years service left.

The top SBI management is headed by the chairman and four MDs. The FSIB has recommended the name of Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh as a MD of SBI but he is not eligible for the interview as he is yet to assume charge, which will happen on June 30 only.