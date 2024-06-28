Jio hikes tariff up to 27 per cent, other telcos may follow

NEW DELHI: After a gap of two and a half years, country’s largest telecom service provider Reliance Jio announced a tariff hike up to 27% for its plans on Thursday. The telco, in a statement, said these revised rates would take effect from July 3, 2024.

The last price increase was in November 2021, when all three telcos - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea - raised tariffs by up to 25%. However, the other two have yet to announce their revised tariffs.

“The introduction of new plans is a step in the direction of furthering industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

As per the updated plans, Jio has increased rates across nearly all mobile service plans. The price of the lowest recharge has been raised to Rs 19, which is 27% higher than the previous Rs 15 for a 1 GB data add-on pack.

The 75 GB postpaid data plan will now cost Rs 449, up from Rs 399. Jio has also raised the price of the popular Rs 666 unlimited plan with an 84-day validity by approximately 20% to Rs 799. Annual recharge plans will see an increase of 20-21%, rising from Rs 1,559 to Rs 1,899 and from Rs 2,999 to Rs 3,599.

“Unlimited 5G data will be available on all plans with 2GB per day and above... The new plans will take effect on July 3, 2024, and can be opted for through all existing touchpoints and channels,” the statement noted. It highlighted that India now leads globally in 5G deployment, with nearly 85% of the total operational 5G cells in India belonging to Jio.