Dhanaraj T takes charge as executive director of Indian Overseas Bank

NEW DELHI: Dhanaraj T (53 years old) has taken charge as the Executive Director of Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank for a three-year term, effective from March 10. Prior to this role, he served as the Chief General Manager at Indian Bank and commenced his career as a Rural Development Officer in 1994.

He holds an Agricultural Engineering Degree from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, accompanied by additional qualifications such as CAlIB and completion of a Leadership Development Program for PSU bank leaders conducted by Indian Instituteof Management (IIM-Bangalore).

Dhanaraj T has undertaken an Executive program in HR Analytics (EPHRA) from IIM, Lucknow. As of December 31, 2023, Indian Overseas Bank operated 3,226 branches, 4 overseasbranches, 3,516 ATMs & CDMs, and 2 digital banking units, with aggregate deposits of Rs 2.78 lakh crore and advances of Rs 2.16 lakh crore, resulting in a total business mix of Rs 4.94 Lakh crore.