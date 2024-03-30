Use watermarks on AI content: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated the use of watermarks on AI-generated content to curb misinformation and deepfake-related harms in society.

In a candid, free-wheeling chat with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the Prime Minister said misuse of his voice, for instance, can initially deceive and misguide people, leading to widespread uproar.

“It is crucial to acknowledge that deepfake content is AI-generated and mention its source. These measures are important in the early days. We need to establish dos and don’ts. We will need to think about it seriously,” said the Prime Minister.

In India, there is a sudden rise in deepfake cases. For instance, in a video, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was seen promoting a gaming app for easy money-making. Tendulkar had to go to social media platform X to call out the video as ‘fake’ and ask platforms for swift action to stop the spread. Before this, there was a deep-fake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna on social media platforms.

As the video went viral, many people, including Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, sought legal action against those responsible for the criminal act. As the general election in India is around the corner, there is a palpable fear of misusing AI. In terms of regulation, in January 2024, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) said it would amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to include regulations for deepfakes and algorithmic bias on technology platforms. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for information technology, said that the government had issued an advisory on deepfakes. If the intermediaries don’t follow, it will put it through the IT Rules.

On his part, Bill Gates said these are early days in AI and that it brings along a few challenges that need to be addressed. “These are early days in AI. It will do things that you think are hard, and then it will fail to do something that you think is easy. It seems like AI is a huge opportunity, but there are a few challenges that come with it,” he said.