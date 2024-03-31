Healthy, tough competition in Indian aviation market; price sensitive too: IndiGo CEO

NEW DELHI: There is healthy and tough competition in the Indian market, which is also price sensitive, the country's largest airline IndiGo's chief Pieter Elbers said and emphasised that there is an enormous demand for travel.

At the helm of the airline having a domestic market share of little over 60 per cent and more than 360 aircraft in its fleet, Elbers also mentioned that overall price levels in India are "very very competitive", something that he thinks one should take "as part of the change in India itself and the diversity of India".

While air traffic continues to rise and airlines expand their operations by connecting new destinations, there are also concerns in certain quarters about airfares being higher, especially during peak seasons.

Air ticket prices in the country are deregulated, and fares are mostly a function of supply and demand.

In a recent interview with PTI, Elbers said there is healthy and tough competition in the Indian market.

"Indian consumers are really eager to travel, but it is also a price-sensitive market. What I see is that whenever a new route is announced, there is enormous demand from consumers to travel," the IndiGo CEO said.

The country is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.

On average, the number of daily domestic air traffic is around 4.3-4.5 lakh, and domestic airlines carried more than 15.20 crore passengers in 2023.