LIC gets 3 more years to pare government stake to 90%

MUMBAI: The national insurer, Life Insurance Corporation, Wednesday said it has received regulatory approval to continue to have higher promoter holding at 96.5% as against the mandated 75% for three more years, giving a big boost to the stock, which rallied 6.3% to close at Rs 989.8.

In an exchange filing, the insurer said the revised timeline to achieve 10% public shareholding is on or before May 16, 2027. Which means the government has time to divest 6.5% more over the next three years to achieve the 10% minimum shareholding.

LIC went public with nearly Rs 20,500 crore public issue in May 2022, making it the largest-ever IPO the market has even seen, with the government divesting a paltry 3.5% through the primary share sale. The initial plan was to divest at least 10%.

Being a government entity, markets watchdog Sebi allowed the higher shareholding by the government. At end March 2024, the public shareholding in LIC was at 3.5%.