TechM former vice chairman Vineet Nayyar dies

BENGALURU: Former Tech Mahindra vice chairman Vineet Nayyar, 85, passed away on Thursday. A civil servant turned corporate professional; he was one of the doyens of the Indian tech industry. He worked with the World Bank and then went on to serve state-owned energy corporation GAIL as its inaugural chairman and MD.

He later joined HCL Corporation as its MD and became vice chairman of HCL Technologies. Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, wrote on X, “Vineet was a larger than life figure in Indian business landscape. A distinguished IAS officer, who served with the World Bank, became the first Chairman of GAIL. He made a successful transition to the private sector becoming MD of HCL and the Vice Chairman of HCL Technologies.”