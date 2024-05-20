Early retirement: A Boon or Bane

In Social Media, we are told regularly – that there are some things that could significantly improve our lives. Whether it is a particular kind of investment, a diet, a novel mind-set, or the latest money-saving technique, there’s no shortage of ideas on how to get ahead.

Many of these theories sound good, but do not appear in real life. Some things are terribly overrated. Early Retirement is sold really hard! What do they have to gain by YOU retiring early?

No boss, no clients, no deadlines, no more business travel – wow! At least for Indian men the whole ‘early retirement’ sounds almost sinister! In the last 8-10 years of their lives, they did not develop any hobbies, did not know any household work, and suddenly they seem to have lost their sense of purpose! While some people can enter early retirement without skipping a beat, many individuals who decide to retire early from the workforce soon realise that working is about far more than money. The real successful people don’t retire –they realise that working is not just about money. It is a social place too – the people with whom you want to eat, party, go on vacations, etc.