N Vaghul, the titan of an institution builder

All this had the nation honouring him with the third highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, in 2009. Vaghul was born in 1936 in Madras as the second in a family of eight children. He studied at the Ramakrishna Mission School and graduated in commerce from Loyola College, Madras, in 1956. Vaghul married Padma and they have two children--Mohan and Sudha. Apart from building ICICI and ICICI Bank, his institution building legacy includes chairmanship of Crisil and Mahindra World City in Chennai as the first private sector SEZ; the National Institute of Banking Management, Central Bank of India, and Bank of India. He was appointed as the CMD of the ICICI, which was then still a government-controlled public finance institution, in 1985 by the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. He led the corporation’s transformation into the largest private-sector bank and retired in 1996, but remained as its non-executive chairman until 2009.

The defining moments in his banking career came in 1985 when he took over the reins of what was then the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI), a development finance institution that has gone on to become ICICI Bank in 1995. Being the right man in the right job at the right time, he helmed ICICI through those tumultuous years, merged ICICI with ICICI Bank, foreseeing the sharp rise in interest rates in the 1990s would hit development finance institutions. To him also goes the credit of building the country’s first credit rating agency Crisil. Vaghul was on the boards of Wipro, M&M, Apollo Hospitals and Mittal Steel.