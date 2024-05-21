Why is RBI breathing down ARCs’ necks?

MUMBAI: Since the bad asset resolution through the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) route gained traction with lenders, the going has been getting tougher for asset reconstruction companies (ARCs). As life got tougher, they have allegedly begun to game the system and to curry a string of malpractices.

Many of the 27 ARCs which together manage close to Rs 10 trillion in assets (which is without the haircut which averages 70-80 per cent) are staring at a bleak future and are ready for consolidation, if the overall discussion at their recent annual summit is any indication.

In fact the urgency for consolidation gained faster currency after the national bad bank (National Asset Reconstruction Co) came into being and started aggressively bidding for assets. In March alone it snapped up Rs 92,500 crore worth of NPAs from 18 accounts which included Rs 32,000 crore from the two Srei group firms.

According to industry estimates, ARCs have acquired nearly Rs 10 trillion bad loans from banks since starting operations in 2003. These loans are acquired against cash or a combination of cash and security receipts (SRs), which is typically 15 percent of the agreed transaction. ARCs have issued nearly Rs 2.85 trillion of SRs so far of this, almost Rs 1.5 trillion SRs are redeemed so far.

The book value of bad loan sales to ARCs is likely to cross the Rs 10 trillion-mark by March 2024 from Rs 8.48 trillion in March 2023, according to a recent Crisil-Assocham report which saw sectoral growth moderating to 5-6 percent in FY25 due to the cyclically low NPAs in banks and NBFCs.