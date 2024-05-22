Flipkart grocery business logs 1.6X YoY growth; 50% deliveries made on EV

BENGALURU: Homegrown ecommerce company Flipkart said it has recorded a 1.6X year-on-year growth in its grocery business. Flipkart Grocery offers next-day delivery in over 200 cities including metros and tier 2 cities such as Aurangabad, Bankura, Bokaro and Chhatarpur, among others.

It said over 50% of grocery deliveries were carried out using electric vehicles. The company has strengthened its grocery supply chain infrastructure across the country with the launch and expansion of 11 grocery fulfillment centers across locations such as Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai and Hubli, among others.

With the combined size of over 12.14 lakhs sq. ft. and a capacity of close to 20.9 lakh units, these fulfillment centers serve 1.6 lakh grocery orders per day across these regions, the company said.

In terms of high-performing categories, Flipkart has witnessed a 1.6X growth in staples such as oil, ghee, atta and FMCG favourites such as tea, coffee, detergents, and personal care.

Flipkart has also recorded strong growth across essential and non-essential items, with a notable surge in premium categories such as liquid detergents by 1.8X, dry fruits by 1.5X, and energy drinks by 1.5X, among others.

Hari Kumar G, Vice President, Head of Grocery, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart’s growth in the grocery category reflects our unwavering commitment to building innovation and customer-centricity for emerging categories while offering the right value to consumers for their everyday grocery needs. As we expand our footprint and enhance our service offerings, we remain dedicated to delivering unparalleled convenience to millions of customers across India.”