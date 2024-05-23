TRAI holds meeting with regulators, ministries to prevent pesky call menace

NEW DELHI: To address the growing menace of pesky calls in the country, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) held a meeting with various stakeholders.

Representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Department of Telecommunications, and Ministry of Home Affairs discussed various ways to tackle the issue. The joint meet was held at TRAI headquarters on May 21.

“Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) is a major source of inconvenience to the public and impinges on the privacy of individuals. UCC is also adopted for misuse by fraudsters. Various possible collaborative approaches and measures to deal with UCC and frauds through telecom resources were discussed in the meeting,” said TRAI, in a statement on Wednesday.

The discussions included the role of principal entities, particularly those in the banking, finance, services and insurance sector, in preventing UCC calls and messages. They explored how principal entities can acquire digital consents through a simple and transparent process using a digital consent acquisition system established by telecom service providers, with proper verification via customer OTPs. Other topics included whitelisting URLs, links, or call-back numbers in content templates, controlling fraud using telecom resources, and further strengthening KYC processes.