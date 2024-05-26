Assam small tea growers facing uncertainty as factories to stop production over quality regulations

GUWAHATI: Small tea growers in Assam, who account for nearly half of the tea grown in this North Eastern state, are staring at uncertainty with the bought leaf tea factories (BLFs) to stop procuring their green leaves from next month over quality compliance regulations.

The Assam Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers Association (ABLTMA) had announced shutting down its factories from June 1 as it is not possible to produce FSSAI-compliant teas from untested green leaves provided by small growers.

A Team Board India notification earlier this year made it mandatory for manufacture of only compliant tea by the BLFs.

With no testing done of the green leaves, if the made tea is found non-compliant when sent for mandatory public auction, the failed teas will be destroyed with penal action against the BLFs, as per the notification.

The small-scale planters, on their part, maintained that they are working on cent per cent compliance by all their members, while urging for more time to ensure it and seeking government intervention in the matter.

"We have written to the state government and Tea Board to intervene. But we have not received any response yet," working president of All Assam Small Tea Growers' Association (AASTGA) Karuna Mahanta told PTI.

Referring to the notification which also made routing of 100 per cent dust teas through public auctions mandatory, he said it was decided last month to maintain status quo till elections are over.

"The BLFs were to continue procuring green leaves as earlier. But this sudden decision by the factories has taken us aback," Mahanta said.

The AASTGA has dashed off separate letters to the state government and Tea Board, seeking their intervention while also expressing concern that this unilateral decision of the ABLTMA was a ploy to lead to drop in prices of green leaves.

Expressing similar concern, Jatin Chandra Bora, advisor of Lakhimpur district committee of AASTGA, said, "This is a strategy to bring down the prices of the green leaves as such a decision creates pressure on the grower to sell off at whatever price is given."

He maintained that the small growers are now aware of harmful effects of pesticides and are ensuring on producing safety standards-compliant leaves.