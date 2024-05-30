Vodafone Idea partners with Netflix to enhance entertainment offerings

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) on Thursday announced a partnership with Netflix to strengthen its entertainment offerings for customers.

With this partnership, Vi said its users can enjoy world-class entertainment with the best streaming experience on any device of their choice – mobile, television, or tablet.

Currently, Vi, India’s third-largest telecom operator, has introduced Netflix offerings for its prepaid customers and will soon launch Netflix bundled postpaid plans as well.

“Leading telecom operator Vi, today announced its partnership with the global streaming service provider -Netflix, further strengthening its entertainment offerings for its customers,” said VI, in a press note.

To kick off this partnership, Vi has introduced two new prepaid plans, priced at Rs. 998 and Rs. 1,399. The Vi Rs. 998 prepaid plan offers a validity of 70 days, 1.5GB data/day, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice. The Vi Rs. 1,399 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days, 2.5GB data/day, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice.

This subscription allows users to watch Netflix on mobile as well as TV.

The telco claims to be the only telecom operator to offer a Netflix Basic proposition at an attractive price point of less than Rs. 1000 bundled with a prepaid plan. Additionally, Vi users recharging with the 84-day validity product will receive flagship Hero proposition benefits such as Data Delight, Night Binge, and Weekend Data Roll-over.