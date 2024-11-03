Deepak Fertilisers profit soars 3-fold on robust sales

NEW DELHI: Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) reported a more than three-fold surge in second-quarter profit at Rs 214.07 crore on Tuesday, driven by strong sales growth across its business segments.

The fertiliser maker’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 63.45 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations rose 12.7% to Rs 2,753.59 crore, while total expenses increased 5.5% to Rs 2,454.92 crore. Separately, the company said it has appointed Subhash Anand, currently serving as President (Strategy), as its new President and CFO effective December 1. Shares of DFPCL closed 11.1% higher at Rs 1,256.05 apiece on the BSE.