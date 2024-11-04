TGI Fridays ops in India unlikely to be impacted by US bankruptcy proceedings

NEW DELHI: Even as TGI Fridays Inc has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US, its India operations may remain unaffected. The US-based company in a press statement has said that TGI Fridays has franchised the brand to 56 franchisees in 41 countries, and all these franchise locations, both domestic and international, are independently owned and therefore not included in TGI Fridays Inc’s Chapter 11 process.

They are open and serving customers as usual, reiterated the company in a press statement.

“To ensure continuity of service to franchisees, TGI Fridays Franchisor, LLC has negotiated a Transition Services Agreement with – and provided interim funding to – TGI Fridays Inc to maintain support services for franchisees while TGI Fridays Franchisor, LLC works to implement a new long-term support structure,” the company said.