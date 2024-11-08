LIC net profit slips 3.75% to Rs 7,729 crore amid higher claim payouts

MUMBAI: The national insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reported a 3.75 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 7,729 crore for the September quarter due to higher claim payouts.

The insurance behemoth had earned Rs 8,030.28 crore in the year-ago period, the management led by chief executive SK Mohanty told reporters here Friday evening.

The bottomline was impacted by an improvement in gross non-performing assets, which printed in at 1.72 percent during the quarter against 1.95 percent on-quarter and from 2.43 percent in the same period a year ago.

The net premium income came in at Rs 1.2 trillion, up 11.5 percent on-year from Rs 1.07 trillion but down from Rs 1.14 trillion in the June 2024 quarter, Mohanty said.