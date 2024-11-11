Bitcoin surges to record high; experts believe it will soar above $80,000

BENGALURU: For the first time, Bitcoin surged over $79,000, driven by industry optimism about Donald Trump’s pro-crypto policies in the near future.

Other cryptocurrencies are also surging as Ethereum surpassed $3,200, its highest level since August.

Balaji Srihari, business head at CoinSwitch said this momentum reflects a broader market response to recent political shifts and macroeconomic trends. “The election of Donald Trump as US President has lifted the regulatory weight from the industry. Since the November 5 election results, Bitcoin has gained over 30%, signalling a fresh wave of confidence among investors,” he said.