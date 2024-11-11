Large caps are better than fairly valued: Bajaj Finserv AMC CEO

Can you explain the behavioural edge that you claim you have?

Everybody has access to the same information, so it’s a very thin edge. Even the quantitative edge, while today there is some room to differentiate, my own assessment is, in three to five years, this is going to become a pretty standard, the way technology is developing. AI, ML-way of new modelling will get commoditised very soon. Then the third edge becomes important to really generate alpha, which is your behavioural edge.

Explain the uniqueness of your existing funds?

Every single active equity fund that we launch, we will look to bring something that is differentiated from the underlying benchmark. And there are two big weaknesses that a benchmark has -- One, benchmarks cannot look into the future. Companies come into the index after they have performed, and companies that are in the index but are underperforming continue to stay in the index till they exit. If you can have a strategy which looks at what are the future growth prospects of individual companies, and have a systematic way of doing that, then you can outperform the index.