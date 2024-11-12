Net equity fund inflows surge to Rs 41,000 crore in October

MUMBAI: Record inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds, which surged 21.7% on a month-on-month in October at Rs 41,887 crore, made it the 44th month of positive inflows.

It helped overall industry assets rise marginally, yet hit a record at Rs 67.25 lakh crore in October, up from Rs 67.09 lakh crore in September. This is despite the fact the market was at its monthly worst in year, losing over 6% from September peak.

