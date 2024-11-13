‘Starlink will receive service licence if it meets govt’s conditions’

NEW DELHI: Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated on Tuesday that Elon Musk’s Starlink will receive a service licence provided it meets the government’s conditions and addresses security concerns. While speaking to media, Scindia also mentioned that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will determine the pricing of the satellite spectrum.
“You have to also look at it from a security perspective… making sure that security concerns are addressed. When they do that, we will be more than happy to do so. There is a specific format, and you need to check all the boxes. When you check all the boxes, you will get the licence. They are in the process of doing that,” said Scindia.
Currently, the government has issued licences to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and the Jio-SES joint venture, Jio Satellite Communications, to provide satellite communications services in India. Elon Musk-led Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper have applied but are yet to be approved by the government.
Meanwhile, Indian telecom players Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea Limited are facing off over satellite spectrum. Indian telcos favour auctioning, whereas, foreign players like Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper advocate for administrative allocation, aligning with global practices.
According to sources, TRAI is likely to finalize its recommendations on proposed rules related to spectrum allocation for satellite communications by December 15. The government will then evaluate TRAI’s recommendations and decide on allocating spectrum to satellite communication companies, paving the way for satellite-based broadband services in the country. The minister also mentioned that BSNL to rollout one lakh 4G mobile towers by May-June next year.
Revenue sharing
He addressed telecom operators’ demand for revenue sharing with OTT communication apps, and said the government has established an advisory committee, and initial interactions have begun.