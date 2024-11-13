‘Starlink will receive service licence if it meets govt’s conditions’

NEW DELHI: Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated on Tuesday that Elon Musk’s Starlink will receive a service licence provided it meets the government’s conditions and addresses security concerns. While speaking to media, Scindia also mentioned that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will determine the pricing of the satellite spectrum.

“You have to also look at it from a security perspective… making sure that security concerns are addressed. When they do that, we will be more than happy to do so. There is a specific format, and you need to check all the boxes. When you check all the boxes, you will get the licence. They are in the process of doing that,” said Scindia.