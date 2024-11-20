Suits, saree dealers under GST dept lens

NEW DELHI: As the wedding season approaches, Central GST authorities have intensified their crackdown on lehenga, suits and saree dealers in Delhi’s iconic Chandni Chowk market. The dealers are under investigation for alleged GST evasion and other malpractices.

Sources in the GST department claim many of these businesses conduct cash transactions during the year, which is at its peak in the high-demand wedding season, enabling them to evade GST on their outward supplies.

Furthermore, it has been alleged that these dealers use fake invoices to claim input tax credits for transactions made through formal banking channels. The investigation has uncovered two primary methods of tax evasion -- evasion of GST on outward supplies and fraudulent availing of input tax credit.