Startup founders rushing after valuations is huge problem: Lenskart’s Bansal

BENGALURU: Eyewear unicorn Lenskart’s co-founder Peyush Bansal wants start-up founders to select the right business partner rather than maximising valuations.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, on Thursday, he asked founders to choose the partner ‘who sees what you are seeing, trust you not just during good times but also in bad times, and who can think long-term with you’.

“I see this huge problem with the Indian start-up ecosystem today is that people (founders) are just rushing after valuations. It is good for the short-term, but in the long-term, what matters is the transformation and the value that we are creating,” he said, adding this cannot be achieved by optimising for the short-term.