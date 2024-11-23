IPO-bound Zepto bags $350 mn from domestic investors

This funding comes at a time when the country’s economy is accelerating its shift toward domestically driven growth. Founded in 2021 by Stanford University dropouts, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, this fundraising comes just three months after it raised $340 million.

Zepto, which is ready to go public soon, in July raised $665 million at a $3.6 billion valuation, more than double from its last valuation. Zepto had said in July that in terms of business performance, its GMV has multiplied YoY to a base of $1 billion+, and about 75% of the company’s stores are fully EBITDA positive as of May 2024.

Many quick commerce companies are now investing with an aim to expand its dark stores. While the q-commerce market is projected to grow significantly, RedSeer expects a 15x jump in India alone by 2025.