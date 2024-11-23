PAG picks majority stake in Manjushree Technopark

NEW DELHI: PAG, a Hong Kong based alternative investment firm, has reportedly bought a majority stake in Bengaluru-based rigid plastic packaging player Manjushree Technopack from US private equity firm Advent International, according to foreign media reports. The deal has been signed for an enterprise value of close to $1 billion.

Advent invested in Manjushree Technopack in 2018. The US-based PE fund was looking for an exit from the company through an initial public offer. But now with PAG picking up a majority stake in Manjushree, the future of the IPO looks bleak. Manjushree had filed its Rs 3,000 crore IPO application to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in August.