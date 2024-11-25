IndiGo’s market share surges to 63.3% in October

The market share of IndiGo, India's largest airline by passenger traffic, surged to a high of 63.3 percent in October 2024 as it carried 86.40 lakh passengers during the reported month, according to monthly data released by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil AviationDGCA.

This is the highest market share for IndiGo in calendar year 2024. The airline had a market share of 63 percent in September and 62.4 percent in August. The national flag carrier Air India's market share (including Air India Express) during October 2024 stood at 19.4 percent, while that of Vistara was at 9.1 percent, as per the DGCA data.

The Tata Group-run Air India and Vistara flew 26.48 lakh and 12.43 lakh passengers respectively, in October. Air India numbers include the number of passengers flown by its low-cost arm Air India Express. Air India merged its subsidiary AIX Connect with its low-cost international budget arm Air India Express on October 1 this year. The merged entity, named Air India Express, now operates as the low-cost arm of Air India.

While, Vistara, earlier a 51:49 percent joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, also merged with the full-service carrier Air India on November 12. The two Tata Group airlines (Air India and Vistara) taken together accounted for 28.5 percent of the total domestic passenger traffic last month, according to the DGCA data.

Overall, India's domestic air passenger traffic grew 5.3 percent to 1.36 crore in October from 1.26 crore in the same month last year. The market share of struggling carrier -- SpiceJet -- stood at 2.4 percent in October as it flew 3.35 lakh passengers while Akasa Air, transported 6.16 lakh passengers in the previous month and had a market of 4.5 percent.

Meanwhile, IndiGo was also named the ‘2024 Airline of the Year’ by CAPA- Centre for Aviation (CAPA), at its 2024 Global Aviation Awards for Excellence. CAPA-Centre for Aviation's head of research, Simon Elsegood said; "The impact of IndiGo making air travel accessible to millions cannot be understated. With ambitions to lead Indian aviation and extensive plans already in place, the airline's future looks incredibly bright."