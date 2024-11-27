Uber launches UberOne membership in India to drive savings, enhance rider benefits

Uber, the leading ride-sharing app, has announced the launch of UberOne, its first membership programme in India, aimed at providing savings and exclusive benefits to riders.

The UberOne membership is available in two plans: Rs 149 per month or Rs 1,499 annually. To mark the launch, Uber is also offering exciting discounts on the monthly plan during the introductory period.

UberOne members can enjoy exclusive savings, including up to 10 per cent UberOne credits on every ride, preferential access to the highest-rated drivers, and premium, round-the-clock customer support.

The membership covers all Uber ride options, including UberGo, Premier, XL, Reserve, Auto, Moto, Intercity, Rental, Shuttle, and Package, making it suitable for diverse travel needs. Interested users can sign up directly from the latest version of the Uber app to gain immediate access to these benefits.

“As a first-of-its-kind programme in the Indian ride-sharing market, UberOne reflects Uber's commitment to understanding local preferences, ensuring that its tailored offerings cater to the needs of its riders in India,” the San Francisco-headquartered company stated.