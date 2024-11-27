Uber launches UberOne membership in India to drive savings, enhance rider benefits

Uber, the leading ride-sharing app, has announced the launch of UberOne, its first membership programme in India, aimed at providing savings and exclusive benefits to riders.
The UberOne membership is available in two plans: Rs 149 per month or Rs 1,499 annually. To mark the launch, Uber is also offering exciting discounts on the monthly plan during the introductory period.
UberOne members can enjoy exclusive savings, including up to 10 per cent UberOne credits on every ride, preferential access to the highest-rated drivers, and premium, round-the-clock customer support.
The membership covers all Uber ride options, including UberGo, Premier, XL, Reserve, Auto, Moto, Intercity, Rental, Shuttle, and Package, making it suitable for diverse travel needs. Interested users can sign up directly from the latest version of the Uber app to gain immediate access to these benefits.
“As a first-of-its-kind programme in the Indian ride-sharing market, UberOne reflects Uber's commitment to understanding local preferences, ensuring that its tailored offerings cater to the needs of its riders in India,” the San Francisco-headquartered company stated.
This move by Uber is likely a strategy to address its growing losses in the Indian market. According to the latest financial data, Uber's India arm reported a 58 per centincrease in net losses, rising to Rs 311.3 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), compared to Rs 196.7 crore in the previous fiscal year.
These losses occurred despite a 54 per cent rise in operating revenue to Rs 2,666 crore during the same period.
Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, commented on the launch, saying, “We understand the importance of value and convenience in everyday travel, and we’re committed to delivering a programme that offers just that.”
Singh also highlighted India’s massive and underpenetrated mobility market, describing it as one of Uber's largest by volume and emphasising its rapid growth potential.
The launch of UberOne comes amidst increasing competition in the ride-sharing space, with players such as Namma Yatri and Rapido gaining traction in micro-markets.
Similar subscription models are already offered by food delivery firms like Zomato and Swiggy, where paid members receive benefits such as free delivery, dining offers, and additional discounts.
Uber’s UberOne membership programme is already available in international markets like the USA and Canada, and its introduction in India underscores Uber’s focus on enhancing customer satisfaction and market presence.