BSNL cuts debt by 42% in 3 yrs, grows user base; yet to roll out 4G, 5G services

NEW DELHI: State-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has made a significant progress in reducing its debt over the past three years.

As per the official data, BSNL’s debt has decreased from Rs 40,400 crore as of March 31, 2022, to Rs 23,297 crore by March 31, 2024. In the previous year, the company’s debt stood at Rs 28,092 crore as of March 31, 2023. On the financial front, BSNL has narrowed its net loss to Rs 2,785 crore for the April-September 2024 period, compared to a loss of Rs 2,951 crore in the same period the previous year. For FY25 and FY26, BSNL has set revenue targets of Rs 24,428 crore and Rs 28,476 crore, respectively.