BSNL cuts debt by 42 per cent in three years, grows user base; yet to roll out 4G, 5G services

In addition to reducing its debt, for the first time in years, the company has seen an increase in its subscriber base. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), BSNL added 8 lakh new subscribers in September 2024, bringing its total subscriber base to 91.89 million, with a market share of 7.98%. The telco added 2.5 million new subscribers in August 2024 and 2.94 million in July 2024.

However, BSNL is yet to fully roll out its commercial 4G and 5G services. As per the company, it had placed orders for indigenously developed 4G sites for nationwide deployment. The supply of 4G equipment began in September 2023, and as of October 31, 2024, a total of 50,708 4G sites have been installed, with 41,957 sites already operational. The 4G equipment is also designed to be upgradable to 5G.