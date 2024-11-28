Testing facilities for energy storage systems needed for India's energy transition: NITI Aayog member

NEW DELHI: India must establish nationally accredited testing facilities for battery energy storage systems to support its ambitious clean energy transition goal, suggested NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat on Thursday.

According to a statement, speaking at FICCI's Energy Storage Conference 2024, he highlighted the significant gap in testing and certification infrastructure as India aims to deploy over 238-gigawatt hours of battery storage capacity by 2030 to balance its expanding renewable energy network.

He called for authorising third-party testing and certification till the time the government sets up storage certification agencies. Saraswat underlined that India requires a universal standard for all types of energy storage systems.

While the Bureau of Indian Standards has developed 17 specifications for energy storage systems, with more under development, he pointed out, the country lacks adequate facilities to verify compliance with these standards.