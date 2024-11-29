Aster merges with Care Hospitals, new entity to be among India's top three hospital chains

MUMBAI: In a major consolidation move, Aster DM Healthcare has merged with Quality Care India (Care Hospitals), backed by private equity majors Blackstone and TPG, to create a corporate hospital behemoth Aster Quality Care.

In an exchange filing Friday, the Dubai and Kochi-based Aster said the combined entity will have a network of 38 hospitals offering over 10,150 beds spread across 27 cities making it one of the top three hospital chains in the country.

The merged entity will be jointly controlled by Aster promoters -- the Moopen family -- and Blackstone, holding 24 percent and 30.7 percent ownership, respectively.

Dr Azad Moopen, who founded Aster, will continue in his role as the executive chairman and will oversee the merged entity, while Varun Khanna, group managing director of Quality Care, will be the group managing director and chief executive of the new entity, Aster Quality Care, said Aster.

"As part of the deal, Aster will acquire 1.9 crore shares of Care Hospitals at Rs 445.8/share from Blackstone and TPG’s Centella by issuing 1.86 crore of its own shares to the shareholders of Care Hospitals at Rs 456.33 a share. This will result in Aster shareholders holding 57.3 percent in the combined entity and Care shareholders holding 42.7 percent in the merged entity," said Aster.

Aster will also move its registered office from Karnataka to Telangana and merge with the Hyderabad-based Care.

"The merger is expected to result in significant strengths including scale, diversification, enhanced financial metrics, synergies, increased growth potential, and backing of marquee private equity investors. The transaction values Aster at 36.6x FY24’s operating income, which is 45 percent higher than the multiples ascribed to Care, that is to say 25.2x operating income in FY24," it said.