DLF to sell Kolkata Tech Park 1 to RDB Primarc for Rs 637 crore

DLF, the country’s largest real estate company, plans to sell its Kolkata Tech Park 1 business undertaking to RDB Primarc Techno Park LLP (An affiliate of Primarc & RDB group), on a slump sale basis for an aggregate consideration of Rs 637 crores.

Kolkata Tech Park 1 is one of the largest IT parks in eastern India with a gross leasable area of approx. 1.49 million sqft. It is a LEED Platinum Certified building from USGBC and home to global technology leaders.

“This is reflective of the value embedded in our core assets created over the years with good quality tenant partners and asset management. It also demonstrates our commitment to continuously enhance shareholder value,” said Sriram Khattar, Vice Chairman & MD, DLF Rental Business.

Vinod Dugar, Promoter of RDB Group said that this step strengthens their joint commitment to supporting Bengal's dynamic economy through projects that prioritise both sustainability and excellence.

Meanwhile, Mumbai-based realty major Macrotech Developers has acquired a 100% equity stake in Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks Private Limited (JLIPPL) from Phoenix Logistics and Industrial Parks Private Limited for nearly Rs 48 crore.

JLIPPL, which is engaged in the business of construction and development of warehousing and logistics assets, has a total turnover for the last 3 years is NIL as JLIPPL has no business operations.

“The acquisition is in pursuance of our planned strategy for calibrated growth in Digital Infrastructure viz industrial and logistics,” said Macrotech Developers.