Global Capability Centres to pay 50% higher salary than non-tech sectors

BENGALURU: With the increase in the number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the country, the job opportunities that they provide have also surged over the years.
An analysis by TeamLease Digital reveals that GCCs are estimated to pay premium salaries in the Software Development domain, which is over 50% more than IT Products & Services and non-tech sectors.
Employers are now preferring candidates with AI/ML skills in software development, and due to this, entry-level positions in this domain are expected to see an average salary of Rs 9.37 lakh per annum in GCCs, followed by Rs 6.23 LPA in IT products & services, and Rs 6 LPA in non-tech sectors by the end of FY25.
For FY25, GCCs are prioritising roles such as Penetration Tester, Data Scientist, Full Stack Developer, Software Developer, and Customer Success Specialist. The IT Products & Services sector is seeking Big Data Developers, IT Auditors, RPA Business Analysts, Cloud Security Engineers, and IoT Engineers, says the analysis.
It says non-tech sectors are focusing on roles like Data Engineer, SAP ABAP Consultant, Cloud Support Engineer, Cybersecurity Analyst, and Automation Engineer.
In cybersecurity and network administration domain, a critical field ensuring IT infrastructure protection, GCCs are expected to lead with an average salary of Rs 9.57 lakh per annum, which is 40.12% higher than their IT counterparts, showcasing the critical need for expertise in identifying vulnerabilities and mitigating risk exposure, while IT products and services may offer Rs 6.83 LPA, and non-tech sectors `5.17 LPA.
Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital, said, “India’s entry-level job market is witnessing dynamic changes. While IT Services have seen a slowdown in fresher and entry-level hiring over the last 2–3 years, it is the GCCs and non-tech sectors that have emerged as the torchbearers for welcoming young talent and offering rich opportunities.”
“GCCs are expected to lead the way, offering premium salaries, particularly in roles like Penetration Testing and Data Science, with average packages reaching Rs 11.8 LPA. This surge can be attributed to the rapid expansion of GCCs in India employing more than 1.66 million people and their need to maintain global standards,” Sharma added.
Data scientists, full-stack developers in demand
