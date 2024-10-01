'Don't need to work till 3 am': Swiggy CEO critiques 'hustle culture'

Swiggy Food and Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor has voiced strong opposition to the toxic "hustle culture" prevalent in various industries. During a conversation with Shradha Sharma at Techsparks in Bengaluru, Kapoor emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance and cautioned that an obsessive drive for success can adversely affect mental and physical well-being. Reported NDTV

“You don't need to hustle and work until 3 AM,” he stated, pointing out the drawbacks of glorifying late-night work hours. He remarked, “Those who claim they work until 3 AM rarely mention that they arrive at the office by 1 PM the next day,” dismissing the culture of boasting about such hours as “bullsh*t.”

According to the report by NDTV, While Kapoor acknowledged that hard work is essential, he stressed that pushing oneself to extreme limits is unsustainable. “Some days, you might need to work late, but it shouldn't be an everyday occurrence,” he noted.