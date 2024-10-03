Google partners with Adani Group to develop 61 MW Solar-Wind Hybrid project in Gujarat

Technology giant Google announced on Thursday a partnership with Adani Group, to support its decarbonisation goals in India.

Together, they will develop a new solar-wind hybrid project in Gujarat, which will provide a combined 61 MW of renewable energy.

“We're partnering with Adani Group for energy solutions that will enable supply from a new 61MW solar-wind hybrid project in Gujarat,” said Google.

Additionally, Google has teamed up with CleanMax to further lower absolute emissions from its operations. The company is leveraging wind and solar power to meet a significant portion of its energy needs, supporting 125 MW of new clean energy projects in partnership with CleanMax.

“We are matching a significant portion of our energy use in India with clean power while supporting new clean energy projects and creating a ripple effect of change across the country,” the spokesperson added.

Google recently marked its 20th anniversary in India at its annual event, Google for India. During the event, the company announced several new features tailored for Indian users.

Google reported that it has helped save Rs 13,000 crore from financial scams over the past year, displaying 41 million warnings for fraudulent transactions to protect Indian users. Additionally, to enhance fraud protection, the company announced that its Play Store will prevent high-risk sideload installations of apps.

“Android protects you from financial fraud through multiple layers of protection. To further combat evolving scam tactics, we’re soon piloting Enhanced Fraud Protection within Google Play Protect in India,” said Google.

“This feature will analyze and automatically block the installation of apps installed from internet-sideloaded sources that request sensitive permissions often abused in financial scams,” Google added.

It also partnered with Aditya Birla Finance Limited for personal loan offerings on Google Pay.