MUMBAI: The country’s forex reserves hit all-time high of $704.89 billion, up a whopping $12.5 billion in the week to September 27, the Reserve Bank said on Friday, something that can assuage a fraught market following the heightened tension in the Middle East.

With this, the RBI has amassed a whopping $113 billion to the reserves in the 12 months period ending September 27. The $12.5 billion accretion is the largest weekly addition so far. In comparison, this is nearly three times the GDP of Pakistan and makes it the world’s fourth largest.

The massive rise in reserves was led by a surge in foreign currency assets and gold reserves, while Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased and the IMF reserve position saw a slight dip. The RBI continues to intervene to manage market stability. In the previous reporting week the reserves stood at $692.3 billion. The massive jump has Wall Street brokerage Bank of America Securities forcasting the reserves to touch $750 billion by March 2026.