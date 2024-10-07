Understanding the importance of Investing

Investing is an absolute necessity – I would call it part of the 5th R – Money! It is also scary! Imagine it is at a cross of politics, mathematics, emotions, markets, salesmen, and your own future. For a non-investor it is unavoidable and scary.

How can a person explain investing to a person who is scared about investing? Simply by giving examples of our day to day living.

Tell a housewife that if she can plan and run a house, she can look after the house’s portfolio too

Tell a man if he is doing ‘costing and budgeting’ for his employer, he can do the same thing for his family too.

Tell the family that building a financial plan is like building a bridge – you should assume that there will be overloading and likewise some excess capacity has to be provided for.

Compound interest is like buying mango and using the seed to start a mango farm. How many mangoes will be created out of one mango is infinite! We all know that one mango has one seed -but one of us knows how many mangoes are there in one seed. Even a seventh class kid understands this concept.

Investing in good companies is like cooking – putting more heat will not make things faster. One has to know the technique and require adequate patience.

Families are kept together by sensible parenting. Parents can sit with children and explain all these concepts to children. Tell them the difference between needs, wants, luxuries and how the family prioritises its money usage.