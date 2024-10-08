40K became lakhpati during sales: Meesho

BENGALURU: About 40,000 sellers have become lakhpatis during ecommerce marketplace Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale 2024.

The SoftBank-backed firm, which held its sale from September 27 to October 6, saw its total orders rising by over 40% as against last year.

It claimed that over 25,000 sellers doubled their revenue compared to their usual business performance. It saw nearly 145 crore customer visits, and 45% of shoppers hailed from tier-4 cities.

Meesho, which has been tapping into the ecommerce potential of underserved areas, saw over 3 crore app downloads.