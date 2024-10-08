Vi-Ericsson tie up to source gears

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Ericsson to source telecom equipment for the development of its 4G and 5G networks. The Sweden-based telecom gear manufacturer will upgrade Vi’s existing 4G infrastructure and deploy 5G across various Indian telecom circles.

Ericsson will provide 4G and 5G services in telecom circles of Delhi, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, increasing its footprint and market share with Vi. In a statement, Ericsson said this development marks a new milestone in the long-standing collaboration between the two companies, reinforcing commitment to providing a robust digital infra in India.

As part of this contract, Ericsson will deploy energy-efficient and lightweight Ericsson Radio System products, including mid-band Massive MIMO antenna-integrated radios, to ensure best-in-class network performance for Vi network.

“Collaborating with Ericsson will enable Vi to modernise its 4G network and deploy a world-class 5G network. 5G deployment will enable us to seamlessly manage growing data traffic on Vi network, provide secure and reliable connectivity enhancing customer experience from the network,” said Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vi.

