Discount brokers’ revenue to trim 25% with new Sebi norms

MUMBAI: Market regulator Sebi’s revised equity index derivatives framework, announced on October 1, is expected to hit transaction volumes in the futures and options segment, ultimately impacting revenue and profitability of brokerages, especially discount brokers on one hand and on the other the revised transaction charges will directly trim their profits, warns a report.

For many brokers, derivatives account for 95% of their volume, in line with market trends. However, the extent of impact will vary based on business model--being a discount or full-service brokers. While discount borkers are set to see at least 25% dip in their pretax profit,full service ones may find it easier to go with 10% fall in pre-tax profit, as per a Crisil analysis.

The Sebi blow came in on the heels of stock exchanges had revised their transaction charges from September 27, which will impact profitability, especially of discount brokers.

On their part, brokers are revamping their revenue and cost models to mitigate the impact of these new norms. However, their ability to fully do so would be constrained by severe competition. In general, operational and compliance intensity will increase for the sector, the report wared.

Sebi has introduced a slew of measures on derivatives trading, with a three-pronged intent. One, raising entry barriers for transacting in derivatives for the retail who have been heavily losing money yet continuing to trade, by hiking the contract sizes and mandating upfront premium collections from buyers.